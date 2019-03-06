|
Carla Tolley, 46, passed away February 28, 2019.Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Kernersville First Christian Church with Pastor Dan Hipply officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery.A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Carla was the daughter of the late Donald Lee Ilioff and Joan Ann Becker Ilioff who survives. Carla graduated from Bel Air High School Class of '90. She was working with her husband, Jeff, in the accounting field. Survivors include her husband Jeff Tolley of Oak Ridge; children, Sierra Tolley and Gavin Tolley both of Oak Ridge; mother, Joan Ilioff of Kernersville; sister, Melanie Ilioff of Kernersville; brother, Adam Ilioff of Kernersville; nephew, Colin Rent; and numerous extended family and friends. The family will visit with friends Monday evening from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel in Kernersville, NC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019