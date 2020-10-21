1/
Carlo E. PORAZZI
Carlo E. Porazzi, Lt. Comdr.-retired, USCG, 78, passed away on October 17, 2020; Loving husband of Karen Amon; beloved son of the late Mario and Margaret Porazzi; devoted father of Carlo M. Porazzi, Tara Porazzi-Jones, Aimee Porazzi and Kristen Porazzi-Vanderveen; step-father of Randy Amon, Laurel Abell, Rob Amon; beloved brother of Alberto Porazzi, Arturo Porazzi and his wife, Debora Porazzi and the late Mario A. Porazzi; Cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and thirteen step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be celebrated at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Porazzi's memory to Passport Animal Rescue, Inc., PO Box 44811, Nottingham, MD 21236. A guestbook is available at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Karen, I am heartbroken to hear about Carlo. We will miss his stories and how he lit up when he spoke about you. I know he was your knight in shining armor and he will be missed by many. Keeping all of you in my prayers, Alicia
Alicia Osborne
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
Carlo jr, Tara, Aimee and Kristen you are in my thoughts.
I believe a father never leaves our side. His spirit is with us always.
With deepest sympathy
Rena (Iannaci) Barnowski
Rena
Friend
