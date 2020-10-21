Carlo E. Porazzi, Lt. Comdr.-retired, USCG, 78, passed away on October 17, 2020; Loving husband of Karen Amon; beloved son of the late Mario and Margaret Porazzi; devoted father of Carlo M. Porazzi, Tara Porazzi-Jones, Aimee Porazzi and Kristen Porazzi-Vanderveen; step-father of Randy Amon, Laurel Abell, Rob Amon; beloved brother of Alberto Porazzi, Arturo Porazzi and his wife, Debora Porazzi and the late Mario A. Porazzi; Cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and thirteen step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be celebrated at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Porazzi's memory to Passport Animal Rescue, Inc., PO Box 44811, Nottingham, MD 21236. A guestbook is available at:



