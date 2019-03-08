|
|
On June 30, 2018 Carlton C. Command of Timonium. Beloved husband of the late Bobbie L. (nee Ferguson) Command for 66 years; devoted father of Carol S. Wirtz and her husband Bob, Michael C. Command and his wife Lois, Cynthia M. Collins and her husband Robert, and Kerrie L. Kuczinski and her husband Dennis; loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 4. Also survived by 3 nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Carlton with memorial contributions to any animal rescue of your choice or to the Special Olympics. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019