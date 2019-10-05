Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Carlyn Levy

Carlyn Levy Notice
Carlyn Levy (nee Walblick), passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Levy, parents, Sarah and Jerome Walblick, and sister, Dollie Lebow. She is survived by her children, Joann Levy and Mitchell Levy, grandchildren, Sarah and Brenna Nelinson, and Alexandra and Jenna Levy, and her loving niece, Barbara Lebow.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, October 6, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
