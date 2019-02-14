On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Carmela Rose Landini, a resident of Laurel, MD, passed away at her home with her family by her side. She was born August 10, 1926 in Washington DC after graduation in 1945 from St. Anthony High School, Wash. DC. She entered Federal Government service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later assigned as an auditor of the National Relations Board , Veterans Administration and the Department of Commerce. She was a member of the Laurel Regional Hospital Auxillary and volunteered at the Auxillary's Encore Thrift Shop. In addition, she was a member of the Sons of Italy, Laurel, MD and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander A. Landini, loving mother of Marie Santilli and her husband Anthony, Anthony Landini and his wife Linda and Michael Landini. Sister of the late Mary Frances and Angelo Ribaldi. Grandmother of Liza, Beth, Kate, Emily, Alex, Robbie and Lindsay. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Rory, Isabella, Makayla, Gabriella, William, Ryan, Sutton and Brooke.Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 (exit 6 off Rt. 100 south) on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 8603 Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20708 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary