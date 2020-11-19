On November 17, 2020, Carmela Mirabile, beloved wife of the late Nicola Mirabile; devoted mother of Agatha Diver and her husband George, Joseph Mirabile and his wife Janine, and Carmen Mirabile and his wife Deborah; cherished grandmother of Paul and his wife Christina, Lisa Anne, and the late John Diver, Christopher, Erin, Nicholas and Michael Mirabile. Also survived by 2 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.



Carmela, who spoke five languages, taught for 25 years in the Baltimore County Public School System, and was an Adjunct Professor at Towson University.



There will be a private visitation on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on Saturday at 9:30am.



