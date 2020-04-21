|
On April 18, 2020, Carmela Scarpello (nee DiFranco), beloved wife of the late Captain Charles A. Scarpello, devoted mother of Maria Grace Michels and her husband Raymond Sheedy, III., dear mother-in-law of the late Raymond Michels, loving grandmother of Benjamin Michels and his fiance' Emma Graf and Mandy Michels Kay and her husband Ross Kay, beloved daughter of the late Pietro and Grazia DiFranco, dear sister of the late Calogero DiFranco and the late Rosa DiFranco, loving aunt of Pierpaolo, Maurizio, Sergio, and Rosalba DiFranco of Verona, Italy, also survived by her dear companion Clair Phillips. Services and interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020