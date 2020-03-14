Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Hickory, MD
Carmella Howard

Carmella Howard Notice
On March 12, 2020, Carmella "Mae" V. Howard (nee Ruscito) passed away; beloved wife of the late Alexander G. Howard; devoted mother of Mary Donna Dziwulski and her husband Paul, Catherine Ader, Anita Punko and her husband John, Tanya Howard and Vera Reedy and her husband Dave; loving grandmother of George, Amanda, Amber, Rachel, David, and Alex; great-grandmother of Kayleigh, Logan, and Bentley. Also survived by close nieces and nephews. Mae is preceded in death by her son-in-laws George Ader, and John Darda, and her brothers Guy and Joe Ruscito.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (Hickory). Interment St. Andrews Russian Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mae's name to the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
