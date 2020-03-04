|
|
CARMELLA M. DARMSTEADT passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born on November 20th, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of Philip Louis Tringali and Carmella Mary Marsiglia. She was the wife of the late Gordon H. Darmsteadt, her husband of 58 years. She was the mother of Margaret D. Weaver and her husband Salvatore, and Philip Darmsteadt and his wife Brenda. Grandmother to Victoria R. Pivovarnick and her husband Robert, Christen M. Weaver and her fiancé Brendan Biondi, and Brian N. Darmsteadt. Great-Grandmother to Logan Robert Pivovarnick. Sister to Frances Morgan, Peter J. Tringali, and Louis P. Tringali and his wife Deborah. Aunt to Kathleen Ordonez and her husband Gary, Steven Morgan and his wife Doreen, Michelle Tringali, Stacy Cahill and her husband Brian, Louis Tringali and his wife Lauren, Anthony Tringali and his wife Amanda, and John Tringali and his fiancé Jen Moffat. Great-Aunt to Colin and Zachary Cahill, and Nichole Vangilder and her husband Quin. Great-Great-Aunt to Avery Vangilder. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday at 10am in the Chapel at The Church of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of the Resurrection. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020