Sacred Heart of Jesus
106 N Dorcas St
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 447-0207
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
106 North Dorcas Street
Lewistown, MD
Carmellena Straley


1938 - 2020
Carmellena Straley Notice
Carmellena Jane Straley, 81, of Lewistown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 17, 1938, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Elizabetta Scalzo. In addition to her mother, Carmellena was preceded in death by sisters, Serafina Stralo and Rose Andrews. Carmellena is survived by: her children, David Anthony Straley and wife, Lauren, of Port Orange, Fla., Christopher Michael Straley, of Berlin, Md., James Brian Straley, of Halethorpe, Md., Andrew Jon Straley, of Chesapeake, Va., and Elizabeth Ann Beckelman and husband, Bob, of Berlin, Md.; seven grandchildren, Kayla and Joshua Straley, Alec and Avery Beckelman, and Abigail, Madison and Arianna Straley; and a sister, Mary Bolouski, of Factoryville, Pa. She graduated from Lewistown High School. Carmellena was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lewistown, the Sons of Italy, Optimist Club, and Lewistown Elks Lodge #663. She retired from the IBM Corporation as an executive secretary.

Memorial and committal services will be held beginning at 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 106 North Dorcas Street, Lewistown, with Father William Weary officiating.

Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lewistown. Memorial contributions may be made to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Parish Office, 9 North Brown St., Lewistown, PA 17044. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, Lewistown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
