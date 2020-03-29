|
On March 22, 2020, Sister Carmen Marie (Constance) D'Adamio, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Leo V. D'Adamio and Genevieve (nee Mazanek). She is survived by her sisters in the SSND Community.
Interment was private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Carmen may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020