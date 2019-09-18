Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
Harford Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Aldino Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Milton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Milton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Milton Notice
Carmen Louise Milton passed away on July 10, 2019. Born in Nivelle Belgium on February 17, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Milton in 1996, a great grandson Logan Piper Cundiff in 2004 and her grandson Stephen Piper in 2015. She is survived by her son, Claude Milton and his wife Carolyn of Abilene Texas, her daughter Janet Piper and husband Walter/Steve Piper of Aberdeen Maryland, her grandson Eric Piper and his wife Heather Piper of Aberdeen, granddaughter Lauren Piper and her significant other David Edwards.

She is also survived by many great grand children. She will be laid to rest on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Harford Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Aldino Rd.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.