|
|
Carmen Louise Milton passed away on July 10, 2019. Born in Nivelle Belgium on February 17, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Milton in 1996, a great grandson Logan Piper Cundiff in 2004 and her grandson Stephen Piper in 2015. She is survived by her son, Claude Milton and his wife Carolyn of Abilene Texas, her daughter Janet Piper and husband Walter/Steve Piper of Aberdeen Maryland, her grandson Eric Piper and his wife Heather Piper of Aberdeen, granddaughter Lauren Piper and her significant other David Edwards.
She is also survived by many great grand children. She will be laid to rest on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Harford Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Aldino Rd.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019