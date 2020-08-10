1/1
Carol Ann Blair
Carol Ann Bair (nee Barbour), of Annapolis, MD, passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Boyd Bair; daughters, Sheri L. (Bob) Heckle and Cindi A. (Morris) Pearson; brothers, Richard (Elizabeth) Barbour and Jack (Doloras) Barbour; and grandchildren, Zachary B. Heckle, Lindsay A. Heckle, and Madison A. Pearson. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert (Grace) Barbour, and parents, Herman and Marian Barbour. Carol loved traveling the world and had the opportunity to live in the Far East and Middle East.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
