passed away on May 2 in Sarasota Florida, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Pikesville's Dr. Edward Kallins and Marie Kallins. She is survived by her husband, Max; sons Brian, Ian, and Justin; foster daughter, Qing Li; grandchildren Miranda and Hudson; and siblings Bill, Marc, Judy, and Scott. She taught English to many new immigrants in Baltimore County. She will be deeply missed by her extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held 2PM Sunday, May 26 at the home of Ben and Judy Hassan, 11016 Park Heights Ave.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019