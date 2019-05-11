Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Carol Bloom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Kallins) Bloom

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann (Kallins) Bloom Notice
passed away on May 2 in Sarasota Florida, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Pikesville's Dr. Edward Kallins and Marie Kallins. She is survived by her husband, Max; sons Brian, Ian, and Justin; foster daughter, Qing Li; grandchildren Miranda and Hudson; and siblings Bill, Marc, Judy, and Scott. She taught English to many new immigrants in Baltimore County. She will be deeply missed by her extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held 2PM Sunday, May 26 at the home of Ben and Judy Hassan, 11016 Park Heights Ave.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now