Carol Ann Lawlor
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Lawlor (nee Crotty) passed away on April 29, 2020 in Dallas, TX, she was 82. Born July 7, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Walter Joseph Crotty Jr. and Kathryn Margaret Norris Crotty she lived in Baltimore and Timonium, MD from 1940 to 2019. Preceded in death by brother Walter Joseph Crotty III and husbands Donald J. Lawlor and Albert G. Gordon. She is survived by children Kathryn Kutzberger of Overland Park, KS, Michael Gordon of Dallas, TX, Kevin Timothy Lawlor of Abingdon, MD and Brian Scott Lawlor of New Freedom, PA, 7 grand children and the numerous extended family and friends she cherished throughout her wonderfully eventful life. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Request donations are made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved