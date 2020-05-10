Carol Ann Lawlor (nee Crotty) passed away on April 29, 2020 in Dallas, TX, she was 82. Born July 7, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Walter Joseph Crotty Jr. and Kathryn Margaret Norris Crotty she lived in Baltimore and Timonium, MD from 1940 to 2019. Preceded in death by brother Walter Joseph Crotty III and husbands Donald J. Lawlor and Albert G. Gordon. She is survived by children Kathryn Kutzberger of Overland Park, KS, Michael Gordon of Dallas, TX, Kevin Timothy Lawlor of Abingdon, MD and Brian Scott Lawlor of New Freedom, PA, 7 grand children and the numerous extended family and friends she cherished throughout her wonderfully eventful life. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Request donations are made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.