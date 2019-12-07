|
Carol Ann Morton (née Pospisil) of Ellicott City, homemaker and devoted mother of three, died of complications from cancer on November 23rd, at her home. She was 78 years old.
Born in Hartford, CT and raised in Clinton, CT, Mrs. Morton graduated from Colby College with a degree in French. She wed Bert Frederick Morton, of Akron, OH in 1964, after which the couple moved to Baltimore. The couple also lived in Bethesda, MD, before settling permanently in Ellicott City in 1977 to raise their three children.
Mrs. Morton was a very active member of Towson Presbyterian Church, where her family has been members for nearly forty years. She was an active supporter of the TPC Heartlights group, which provided services for mentally challenged children and adults, including her oldest son Daniel, and a member of the TPC Prayer Shawl group, making shawls and blankets for those experiencing illness and loss.
Mrs. Morton held diverse interests and hobbies, including knitting, gardening, baking, and reading mystery novels. She was an avid follower of the Maryland Terrapins basketball team, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was also an animal lover, and dearly loved her many dogs and cats over the years.
Mrs. Morton is survived by a sister, Donna Nesgoda of Madison, CT; three sons: Daniel K. Morton of Ellicott City, MD, Dr. Andrew W. Morton of Ellicott City, MD, and Stephen C. Morton of Fulton, MD; and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church on Wednesday December 11th at 1pm. A separate service and the interment of ashes will precede and be private. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 7, 2019