On April17, 2020, Carol Ann O'Toole (nee Snyder) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John Daniel O'Toole, Sr.; devoted mother of John D. O'Toole, Jr. and his wife Stacie, Cynthia A. Woika and her husband Mark, and Denise C. Retkowski and her husband Joe; loving grandmother of Sean P. O'Toole, Amanda L. Woika, Marc C. Woika, Brooke E. Retkowski, and Taylor D. Retkowski; dear sister of Donald Snyder, Susan Cundiff, and the late Nancy Schruefer, and Robert and Alvin Snyder. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial donation in Carol's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020