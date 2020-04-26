Home

Carol Anne Franz


1946 - 2020
Carol Anne Franz Notice
On April 20, 2020, Carol Anne (Lynch) Franz, 73, loving wife of Mark Franz; mother of Brian D. Cooke; grandmother of Brendan D. Cooke; sister of Michael J. Lynch and wife Rung, Deborah J. Lynch, David P. Lynch and wife Sandy, Kathryn L. Lynch; sister-in-law of Stephen H. Franz and wife Susan, Philip H. Franz, Eugene H. Franz and wife Jessie; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Due to recent health crisis the family will have a private service and burial at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the National Humane Society, 4039 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 www.nationalhumane.com or the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158 www.hscarroll.org. The Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown MD 21136 www.bmorehumane.org or to a pet rescue of your choice.

Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
