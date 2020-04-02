|
On March 27, 2020, Carol Beard (nee Douglas), devoted wife to the late Stephen "Bud" Beard, Jr., beloved mother to Brenda Peters (Michael) and C. Ann Vinci (John), loving grandmother to Katherine Quigley, Stephen Quigley (Adam), William Quigley, III, Erin Thompson (Patrick), Joseph Vinci and Sarah Vinci (Robert Hamby), great grandmother to Stephen "Joey", Brandon, Patrick, Brooke, Ashton, and Cameron. Also survived by numerous loving relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Lilly and Zeiler Inc. Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.zeilerfh.com for further details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020