Carol Boardman
1943 - 2020
Born on February 2, 1943 in Baltimore, MD and returned to her Lord on August 31, 2020 at the age of 77 from her home in Timonium. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Dr. Donald P. Boardman; four nephews; a niece; and six grandnieces. Predeceased by her parents, Mr. Charles H. Preston and Mrs. Evelyn K. Preston of Timonium, MD; and a brother, the Reverend Richard Randall Preston. A Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Carol was one of the church's Hunger Enablers, a leader of Church World Service's Hunger Walks, and a Catalyst Core partner for the improvement of women's ministries in the 39 churches of Utica Presbytery. Church members said of Carol that she was "A good pastor's wife." Contact the Anatomy Board of Maryland (410-547-1222) for the date, time and location of their next interfaith memorial service. In lieu of flowers, send memorial gifts to: Faith Presbyterian Church, 5400 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21239-2998, or to Defenders of Animal Rights, Inc., 14412, Old York Road, PO Box 25, Phoenix, MD 21131.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
