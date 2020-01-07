|
Carol F. Clark, age 81, of Nottingham, Maryland passed away on December 30, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Adam John and Eva (Schlesinger) Freund and wife of 57 years to the late Ronald Andrew Clark. She worked as a Secretary for Harford County Government and was also a realtor at one time.
Carol is survived by two sons, Richard A. Clark of Joppa and his wife, Sandra and Stephen J. Clark of Parker, TX and his wife, Jeneva; three granddaughters, Samantha L. Edwards, Erica C. and Stephanie L. Clark; five grandsons, Richard M. and Charles T. Clark, Anthony, Richard, and Mitchell Roca; 3 great-grandchildren, Charles and Isla Edwards, and Ryan Roca; three brothers, Robert, Donald, and Allan Freund; and two sisters, Lois Hett and Ada Williams.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Mausoleum at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Following the service the family will be hosting a gathering at Fallston Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Fallston Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 54, Fallston, Maryland 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020