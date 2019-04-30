Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jacobs

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol Jacobs Notice
Carol A. Jacobs, 81, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Carol was born in Baltimore on December 19, 1937 to the late Stanley and Mary (Skipper) Budd. Her family includes her daughters Denise Wagner and Doreen Kraft, son and daughter in law Scott and Nina Jacobs, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions can be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay FL 321-724-2222. Condolences to www.afcfcare.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now