|
|
Carol A. Jacobs, 81, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Carol was born in Baltimore on December 19, 1937 to the late Stanley and Mary (Skipper) Budd. Her family includes her daughters Denise Wagner and Doreen Kraft, son and daughter in law Scott and Nina Jacobs, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions can be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay FL 321-724-2222. Condolences to www.afcfcare.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019