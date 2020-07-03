1/1
Carol Jane Capozzoli Groth
Carol Jane Capozzoli Groth, age 87, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Masontown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of David and Ethel (Carroll) Lardin. She retired after 35 years of service from Baltimore County Public Schools where she taught elementary school. She had taught at Sussex, Perry Hall and Seventh District Elementary Schools throughout her career. Prior to her years with Baltimore County, she spent a year teaching at an American School in Karlsruhe, Germany. Carol was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed dining out with her family and doting on her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her son, David Q. Capozzoli; grandchildren, Anna Marie Capozzoli-Zick and David Q. Capozzoli, Jr.; sister, Mary Ann Miller; nephews, Brian D. Harris and John S. Harris and extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent the American Heart Association – Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD, 21201.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
