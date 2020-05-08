July 5, 1945 – April 27, 2020. Carol Jane (Meade) Gundling, 74, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, died on April 27, 2020, at Citizens Care Center after years of struggling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 1945, she was the fourth of ten children born to the late Richard and Mabelle Meade. After graduating from high school, she worked in banking for many years, operated a western store in Chicago with her late husband, David Gundling, and moved with him to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where they lived until his death in 2005. She relocated to Havre de Grace, Maryland, to help care for her mother, and lived independently in the community until her final illness.



She is survived by her nine siblings: Donna Jolley (Jack) of Aberdeen, Maryland; Richard Meade (Linda) of Spring Branch, Texas; Marylin Meade of North Fort Myers, Florida; John Meade (Lorraine) of Ripley, New York; Bill Meade (Sheila) of Hanover Park, Illinois; Jim Meade (Mary) of Erie, Pennsylvania; Martha Meade of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania; Patricia Peebles (John) of Erie, Pennsylvania; and Celia Fellows (Ed) of Naples, Florida. She also is survived by her stepdaughter, Christine (Gundling) DiPierro (David) of Hanover Park, Illinois, and stepdaughter-in-law Lynda Artiaga (Louis) of Schaumburg, Illinois, and their children, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepson, David Raymond Gundling.



Carol requested no services be held, and encouraged those who knew her to remember her in their own way. She chose to donate her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board, to advance research into COPD.



