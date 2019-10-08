Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
44 Frederick St
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Harney VFW social pavilion
Carol Jeanne Nicholls


1943 - 2019
Carol Jeanne Nicholls Notice
Nicholls, on Oct. 5, 2019, Carol Jeanne (nee Fraley), loving wife of Paul "Tom" Nicholls; mother of Dawn Garrett (John), Jennifer Nicholls, Jason Nicholls; grandmother of Richard House, III and Jordan Garrett; sister of Robert Fraley. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown. The family will receive friends immediately following at Harney VFW social pavilion. Memorials to (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org). Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown (www.myersdurborawfh.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
