Nicholls, on Oct. 5, 2019, Carol Jeanne (nee Fraley), loving wife of Paul "Tom" Nicholls; mother of Dawn Garrett (John), Jennifer Nicholls, Jason Nicholls; grandmother of Richard House, III and Jordan Garrett; sister of Robert Fraley. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown. The family will receive friends immediately following at Harney VFW social pavilion. Memorials to (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org). Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown (www.myersdurborawfh.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019