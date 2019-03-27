Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster United Methodist Church
165 E. Main St
Westminster, MD
View Map
Carol Jennette Shook

Carol Jennette Shook Notice
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Carol Jennette Shook, of Westminster. Wife of Dr. H. Kenneth Shook; mother of Bill Shook, Jennette Reynolds, and the late John Charles Shook; grandmother of 3; sister of the late Bill Jennette. She was our popular Miss Maryland 1955-1956.The family will welcome friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11am at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Westminster United Methodist Church, Music Department. Complete obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
