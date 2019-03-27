|
|
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Carol Jennette Shook, of Westminster. Wife of Dr. H. Kenneth Shook; mother of Bill Shook, Jennette Reynolds, and the late John Charles Shook; grandmother of 3; sister of the late Bill Jennette. She was our popular Miss Maryland 1955-1956.The family will welcome friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11am at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Westminster United Methodist Church, Music Department. Complete obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019