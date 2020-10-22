1/
Carol Kirby Greenstreet
1935 - 2020
Carol Kirby Greenstreet died on October 21, 2020, in Upperco, Maryland, at the age of 84. Born in Baltimore on December 6, 1935, she is survived by her three children: Richard Greenstreet Jr, Nancy Greenstreet Herold, and Laurie Anne Greenstreet; and by her two sisters: Jane Foy and Anne Wannen. A previous resident of Briarstone Road in Randallstown, Carol was a dietary supervisor at Manor Care nursing home, as well as a high school sports official. She loved to read, sew, and cook for her children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10:30AM, at Lorraine Park Cemetery (5608 Dogwood Road in Baltimore), where she will be interred beside her late husband Richard Greenstreet Sr. Please send memorial contributions to the Maryland Food Bank or the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lorraine Park Cemetery
