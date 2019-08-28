Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Lutheran Church
1100 Philadelphia Rd
Joppa, MD 21085
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Walker Notice
Carol L. Walker, age 73, of Baldwin, MD passed away on August 21, 2019 at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD, she was the wife of 49 years of Samuel Earl Walker, Jr. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed her time baking and cooking with her family. She devoted her life to teaching children through being a Sunday school teacher, working at the YMCA and serving them in the cafeteria at Youth Benefit elementary school while managing the books for the family automotive shop. She enjoyed traveling especially to Williamsburg, VA and to Disney World with her family.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband Samuel Earl Walker, Jr., daughter Robin L. (Shawn) Ruehl; son, Jason C. (Andria) Walker; devoted grandmother "G" of Ashley, Katelyn, Jason Jr., Evan, Jenna and Chad.

Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD. Interment took place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.