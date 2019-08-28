|
|
Carol L. Walker, age 73, of Baldwin, MD passed away on August 21, 2019 at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD, she was the wife of 49 years of Samuel Earl Walker, Jr. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed her time baking and cooking with her family. She devoted her life to teaching children through being a Sunday school teacher, working at the YMCA and serving them in the cafeteria at Youth Benefit elementary school while managing the books for the family automotive shop. She enjoyed traveling especially to Williamsburg, VA and to Disney World with her family.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband Samuel Earl Walker, Jr., daughter Robin L. (Shawn) Ruehl; son, Jason C. (Andria) Walker; devoted grandmother "G" of Ashley, Katelyn, Jason Jr., Evan, Jenna and Chad.
Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD. Interment took place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019