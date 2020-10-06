Carol Lee (Ashley) Patschorke, age 76, of Ocean Pines, MD (formerly of Baltimore, MD) passed away October 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Fritz Richard Patschorke, her daughters Linda Geiwitz and husband Warren, Mary Lee Sewell and husband Kevin, her sons Michael Patschorke and wife Jody, Thomas Patschorke and wife Michelle, her seven grandchildren Emma, Brandon, Erin, Timmy, Trevor, Ryan and Abby, her brother Robert L. Ashley, her sister Barbara Bowerman and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Rita (Uzmed) Ashley.
Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed the beach, playing cards and mahjong with her girlfriends, creating stained glass and held a special place in her heart for all dogs. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Mom-Mom, a kind, loving person who will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Memorial Service (will also be available virtually) will be held at The Community Church at Ocean Pines in Berlin, MD on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be shared with her family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
.