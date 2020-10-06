1/1
Carol Lee Patschorke
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lee (Ashley) Patschorke, age 76, of Ocean Pines, MD (formerly of Baltimore, MD) passed away October 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Fritz Richard Patschorke, her daughters Linda Geiwitz and husband Warren, Mary Lee Sewell and husband Kevin, her sons Michael Patschorke and wife Jody, Thomas Patschorke and wife Michelle, her seven grandchildren Emma, Brandon, Erin, Timmy, Trevor, Ryan and Abby, her brother Robert L. Ashley, her sister Barbara Bowerman and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Rita (Uzmed) Ashley.

Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed the beach, playing cards and mahjong with her girlfriends, creating stained glass and held a special place in her heart for all dogs. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Mom-Mom, a kind, loving person who will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Memorial Service (will also be available virtually) will be held at The Community Church at Ocean Pines in Berlin, MD on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be shared with her family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Community Church at Ocean Pines
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved