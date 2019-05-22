Home

Carol Louise Forbes Notice
Carol Louise Forbes, age 75, of Churchville, MD passed away on May 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Emmorton, MD, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Leftridge) Testerman and wife of the late James C. Forbes. She worked for the Department of Defense. She enjoyed basket weaving, making quilts, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was very giving, involved with church and donating to help others.Mrs. Forbes is survived by her son, James Kevin Forbes (Shirleen) of Churchville; grandchildren, Patrick (Jenny) Hinch, Ian Forbes; daughter, Michelle Koehler (Kirk) of Baltimore; grandchildren, Killian and Kennedy Koehler; brothers, Robert Testerman and James Testerman; sister, Marion Paruszewski; and 1 great grandson on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and David Testerman and sisters, Dorothy Martin and Elizabeth Amrein.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 12 pm at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 7526.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2019
