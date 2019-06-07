Carol Murray McGowan, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019. She was 76. Mrs. McGowan was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Edgar Allen Murray, Sr. and Mollie Boyd Murray. She graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1961 and received her BA from Towson State University in 1965. She taught English at Bohemia Manor HS and HHS soon after college, and then moved to Charlotte, NC, with her first husband, Fred O. Munn, Jr. She raised her family there, went back to school to earn a Master's Degree in Psychology from Winthrop College, and taught at two universities. She returned to Maryland years later, upon her marriage to George V. McGowan. She then earned a Law Degree from the University of Baltimore, and practiced law for several years, including at the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office and in a private law firm. She served on various boards, and was a tireless worker and volunteer for many community and charitable organizations throughout her life, including Maryland New Directions (Board of Directors), and the Susquehanna Museum at the Lockhouse (Past President), Soroptimist International Club and Downtown Alliance in Havre de Grace. She served on the Vestry and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was appointed to the Maryland Racing Commission by former Governor Schaefer, and served for 8 years. Both she and her late husband George were philanthropists, with an emphasis on education and helping young people reach their full potential. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed travel with family and friends. Mrs. McGowan was the devoted wife of 32 years to the late George V. McGowan, and is survived by her beloved sons, Fred O. Munn, III and wife Claudia, of Bel Air, MD, and Robert D. Munn and wife Naomi, of Santa Fe, NM, step-sons Gregg McGowan of Catonsville, MD, and Bradford McGowan and wife Mary of Driggs, ID, step-daughter Jeni Munn of Charlotte, NC, and granddaughters Shala Munn of Richmond, VA, and Emery Munn of Santa Fe, NM. Mrs. McGowan is also survived by a brother, Richard B. Murray and wife Karen of Churchville, MD, a sister, Mary E. Holt and husband Ken of Kingsville, MD, sisters-in-law, Audrey R. Murray of Darlington, MD, and Evelyn Murray of Havre de Grace, MD and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, E. Allen Murray, Jr. and James H. Murray, a sister, Sharon L. Ferrell and husband, Douglas Ferrell, and a step-daughter, Rebecca Munn.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Angel Hill Cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary