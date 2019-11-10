|
|
Carol Kinkade Mason passed away on October 23 while traveling with her husband, Mark E. Mason, in Rome, Italy. She was 76.
Carol is survived by her husband, Mark E. Mason, of Columbia, Maryland; her son, Stephen T. Bright, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughter, Sarah ("Sally") L. Bright, of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister, Marie Kennedy Kinkade and her husband, Paul Peterson, of Alameda, California; her brother, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade and his wife, Patricia Lindsay Kinkade, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and her nephew, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade, Jr. and his wife, Lori Cochran Kinkade, and two great-nephews, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade, III and Elijah Paul Kinkade, of Malvern, Pennsylvania.
The family will receive visitors at Witzke Funeral Home, 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045, on November 21 from 6-8 pm. Her funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, MD 21044, on November 22 at Noon. Burial will follow at Columbia Memorial Park in Columbia.
Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019