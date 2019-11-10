Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
10431 Twin Rivers Road
Columbia, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Mason Notice
Carol Kinkade Mason passed away on October 23 while traveling with her husband, Mark E. Mason, in Rome, Italy. She was 76.

Carol is survived by her husband, Mark E. Mason, of Columbia, Maryland; her son, Stephen T. Bright, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughter, Sarah ("Sally") L. Bright, of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister, Marie Kennedy Kinkade and her husband, Paul Peterson, of Alameda, California; her brother, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade and his wife, Patricia Lindsay Kinkade, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and her nephew, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade, Jr. and his wife, Lori Cochran Kinkade, and two great-nephews, Daniel VonWyck Kinkade, III and Elijah Paul Kinkade, of Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive visitors at Witzke Funeral Home, 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045, on November 21 from 6-8 pm. Her funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, MD 21044, on November 22 at Noon. Burial will follow at Columbia Memorial Park in Columbia.

Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -