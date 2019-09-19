Home

Carol Perrott McCulloch, passed away on September 16, 2019 at her home in Towson, Maryland. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Steve McCulloch; dear sister, Pam Perrott Calligaro; two loving sons, James Allen Mettler and Terrence Arthur Mettler; and many grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Evelyn Perrott.

Carol was a graduate of Roland Park Country School and Stevenson University. After school, her adventurous side took over and she spent many years living in California before returning to her home state of Maryland. Carol's career path took many turns with time spent in real estate management and then industrial chemical manufacturing and finally ending her career in the admissions office of her alma mater.

Her quick wit and amazing intellect entertained friends and family. She will be missed by family and friends and we will remember the joy she brought to our lives every day.

Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at .

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
