Carol Murray McGowan, 76, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019.She was the devoted wife of 32 years to the late George V. McGowan, and is survived by her beloved sons, Fred O. Munn, III and wife Claudia, of Bel Air, MD, and Robert D. Munn and wife Naomi, of Santa Fe, NM, step-sons Gregg McGowan of Catonsville, MD, and Bradford McGowan and wife Mary of Driggs, ID, step-daughter Jeni Munn of Charlotte, NC, and granddaughters Shala Munn of Richmond, VA, and Emery Munn of Santa Fe, NM. Mrs. McGowan is also survived by a brother, Richard B. Murray and wife Karen of Churchville, MD, a sister, Mary E. Holt and husband Ken of Kingsville, MD, sisters-in-law, Audrey R. Murray of Darlington, MD, and Evelyn Murray of Havre de Grace, MD and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, E. Allen Murray, Jr. and James H. Murray, a sister, Sharon L. Ferrell and husband, Douglas Ferrell, and a step-daughter, Rebecca Munn.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Angel Hill Cemetery.Contributions may be made in her memory to HHS Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship Fund, 800 Chesapeake Drive, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary