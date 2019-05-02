Carol Mecidth Adkins, passed away to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 80 years old.She was born on November 26, 1938 in Sparta, North Carolina to the late Woodrow Wilson Dowell and Martha Adeline Billings Dowell.She was preceded in death by her, parents, husband Vincent Lloyd Adkins, daughter Caroletta Crolius, sister Jessie Morrison and brother Gerald Dowell.She is survived by her daughters: Raetta Adkins, Toni Anderson and husband James. Sons: Barry Adkins, Vincent "Dale" Adkins and wife Susan. Son-in-law: William Crolius. Grandchildren: Wendy Walter, Lori Adkins, Adam Adkins, Kevin Anderson and Michelle Maisonnueve. Great-Grandchildren: lsabella Adkins, Selina Adkins and Raelyn Anderson. Grand puppy: Daisy May. Sisters: Janice Blakeley and Betty Rudd.She loved to attend church, teach Sunday school, mentor young people, sing her signature song "Someday", read her Bible and talk about the love of Jesus. She loved nature and animal shows. Christmas with her family was her favorite time of the year. Carol will be remembered by her family and friends as "Gmom", for her love of Jesus, big sunglasses, And for putting her lipstick seal of approval on babies. Also, for her unwavering faith in God. OH! What a legacy to leave behind !Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 am at Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, Darlington, MD. Interment will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Dale Adkins, Barry Adkins, Tom Walter, Steve Maisonneuve, Kevin Anderson and Dennis Wilson.Those who desire may make a donation in memory of Carol to Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 3414 Cedar Church Road, Darlington, MD 21034.Condolences may be left at the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019