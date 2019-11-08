|
On November 5, 2019, Carol M. Merritt (nee Hofferbert), 84, of Bel Air, devoted mother of the late Thomas E. Merritt and the late E. Margaret "Margie" Merritt; beloved sister of the late M. Janet Rehan; aunt of the late James L. Rehan and many cousins and in-laws. Special cousin to Phyllis and Clarke Bowie and Ann & Herb Chaney. Beloved friend of Eric and Lynn Petterson and the late Joan Quinn.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Carol's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2-5 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019