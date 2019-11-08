Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Liturgy
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Carol Merritt Notice
On November 5, 2019, Carol M. Merritt (nee Hofferbert), 84, of Bel Air, devoted mother of the late Thomas E. Merritt and the late E. Margaret "Margie" Merritt; beloved sister of the late M. Janet Rehan; aunt of the late James L. Rehan and many cousins and in-laws. Special cousin to Phyllis and Clarke Bowie and Ann & Herb Chaney. Beloved friend of Eric and Lynn Petterson and the late Joan Quinn.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Carol's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2-5 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
