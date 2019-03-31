|
On March 28, 2019, Pastor Carol O. Sipes, beloved daughter of the late Carl and Ottlie Sipes. She will now be joining her dearest companions, Sparkle, DeeDee, Comfy, and Celebrity at the Rainbow Bridge. She is also survived by a host of loving friends.Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 - 4 & 6 -8 p.m. at the BRADLEY-ASHTON-KEHL FUNERAL HOME, P.A.Funeral Services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1803 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222. Interment in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019