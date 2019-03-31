Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Sipes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Carol O. Sipes

Notice Condolences Flowers

Pastor Carol O. Sipes Notice
On March 28, 2019, Pastor Carol O. Sipes, beloved daughter of the late Carl and Ottlie Sipes. She will now be joining her dearest companions, Sparkle, DeeDee, Comfy, and Celebrity at the Rainbow Bridge. She is also survived by a host of loving friends.Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 - 4 & 6 -8 p.m. at the BRADLEY-ASHTON-KEHL FUNERAL HOME, P.A.Funeral Services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1803 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222. Interment in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now