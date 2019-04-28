Carol June (Roels) Porter, 84, a longtime resident of Laurel, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019. She was born in 1934 to Carlton B. and Marion (Cardle) Roels in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Carol completed the secretarial program at Southern Illinois University in 1953 and moved to Maryland later that same year. She married Robert L. Porter on June 12, 1956 at Branchville United Methodist Church in College Park, MD. She worked as an administrative assistant for Litton Industries, Westinghouse Credit Corporation and Lorillard where she retired in 2004. Carol enjoyed gardening, taking care of her beautiful yard, crossword puzzles and putting together puzzles. She was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals. She is survived by three sons, Michael Porter and wife Julie, Robert Porter Jr. and Cindy Johnson, James Porter, a daughter Jennifer Drake and husband Phil, Five Grandchildren, Michelle Case, Stephen Porter, Amanda Porter, James Drake and Melissa Drake, two great grandchildren Layla Case and Hayley Case and a sister Virginia McCoy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert L. Porter Sr. and a sister Myra Stanley. Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 and were entrusted to the Donaldson Funeral Home, Laurel, MD. Burial was in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Laruel, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to John Hopkins Medcine in the name of Carol June Porter. Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019