Carol Rider, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 67. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Rider, children, Jodi and Melanie Rider, siblings Anne Louise (Howard) Perlow and Mary (Rommi) Aharon. She was predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Doris Rombro.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 14, at 3 pm. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 3512 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019