Carol S. Marsh, 85 passed away on June 12, 2020; loving wife of the late Don R. Marsh; beloved mother of Jeffrey (Holly), David (Barb), Steven (Sharon), and Stacy (Jim); dear sister of the late Arlene; Aunt of Michael, David, Kevin, and Susan; cherished grandmother of Christina, Kelsie, Carolyn, Steven and Russell.

Due to existing circumstances, the family will celebrate a Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Carol's memory to SPCA, Development Office, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
