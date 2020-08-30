1/
Carol Schott
On August 26, 2020 Carol F Schott passed away from complications from COPD and mesothelioma. She turned 87 on July 30. She was devoted wife of Thomas J Schott for 61 years and mother of Laura Jean Burkhouse, Deborah L Horne, Arley F Horne, Thomas John Schott (deceased) and Charles R. Schott; and grandmother to four and great grandmother to four.

A celebration of life service will take place in Fallston, MD, When there is no threat of the coronavirus to attendees. Anyone wishing to attend the service should send an email to luvahummer@ yahoo.com to be notified of the date. Condolences can be sent to Thomas Schott, 1085 Blue Spruce Drive, Graniteville, SC 29829.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
