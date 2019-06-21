Carol Smith Hiebert passed away in her home in Bel Air, Maryland on the evening of June 17, from complications of heart disease and Addison's disease. She was 79.



Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Dennis Hiebert, and their children; Susan Kleiman (Bill) and Sarah Evans (Dave); two grandchildren, Thomas Watkins and Leah Kleiman; three sisters, Glenda Schneider (Jason), Shirley Hammond, Pamela Gentry; and many other extended family members and friends dear to her.



Born in West Nyack, NY on December 8, 1939 to Glen and Trudy Smith, Carol graduated from Vassar College and married Dennis, her high school sweetheart, in 1961. They spent time living in Florida, Germany, and Randallstown, MD before settling in Bel Air in 1972.



Carol was devoted to her family, friends, church and civic duty. She was consistently involved in many aspects of her church, Christ Our King Presbyterian, as well as active in the League of Women Voters, and making the arts available to more people. She devoted much of the last 30 years to creating, with her husband, a marionette puppet show of the fairy tale, The Snow Queen. She had hoped to see this finished but her health of the past few years curtailed this endeavor.



Known for her positive, radiant outlook, Carol frequently worked to find ways to connect people to each other and encourage their development as good human beings. Everyone loved Carol because she was so easy to love with her kind words and loving ways. She will be greatly missed, however she will live on in those touched by her.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be given to the Memorial Fund of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church https://christourking.net/welcome or National Adrenal Diseases Foundation https://www.nadf.us/



Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 27 at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, 10 Lexington Rd. Bel Air, MD starting with a Receiving of Friends from 10-11am and a Memorial Service to begin at 11am. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019