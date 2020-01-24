|
|
Carol Sofia Becker, age 75, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 22, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Hammonton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Sofia and Charles and Dorothy (Warskow) DeMarco. She was a registered nurse and a member of (AORN) The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Carol was a Neil Diamond Super Fan. She also had many talents including her ability to create beautiful floral masterpieces and crafts, a passion for cooking, and a knack for finding that perfect gift for all the special people in her life.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kimberly S. Zarzycki (Jason); sons, Richard P. Streett III (Karen) and Christopher C. Streett (Melissa); grandchildren, Sofia, Penelope, Sydney, Blake, Spencer, Chase and Summer; brothers, Samuel, Buddy and David Sofia; many other loving family and friends; and two special feline companions, Desiree and Cherry Cherry.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 12-2:00 & 5-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11:00 am.
If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020