Carol Sugar
Carol Sugar (nee Stark), passed away on May 8, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Paul (Karen) Sugar, Bob (Debra) Sugar, and Denny Conn; devoted grandchildren, David Sugar, Richard (Kelly Baug) Sugar, Rachel (fiancee Reilly Rosbotham) Sugar, and Alex Conn; dear cousin of Jane Sobel. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Benjamin K. Sugar, and her parents, Emil and Doris Stark.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
