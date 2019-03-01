Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Wenzel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol Wenzel Notice
On February 25th, 2019, Carol A Wenzel, loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Louise Wenzel (nee Thomey), also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road Catonsville, (21228, Beltway Exit 13 and Wade Avenue). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at the St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville. Interment service to follow in New Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now