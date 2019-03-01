|
On February 25th, 2019, Carol A Wenzel, loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Louise Wenzel (nee Thomey), also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road Catonsville, (21228, Beltway Exit 13 and Wade Avenue). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at the St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville. Interment service to follow in New Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019