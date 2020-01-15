Home

On January 9, 2020, Carol "Sue" Zitzer passed away. She was the loving mother of Jeannie (nee Zitzer) and her husband Chip Bullen and Jim Zitzer and his spouse Warren Benner; cherished grandmother of Hale, Tucker, Sam and Nick Bullen; dear sister of Barbara Quinn, James Diggs and his wife Betsy and Reese Diggs and his wife Joyce; & caring aunt of 9 nieces and nephews.

Services are entrusted to Ambrose Funeral Home & are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Sue's name to the Christian Witness Ministry of the Catholic Community at Relay; 5025 Cedar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
