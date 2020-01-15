|
On January 9, 2020, Carol "Sue" Zitzer passed away. She was the loving mother of Jeannie (nee Zitzer) and her husband Chip Bullen and Jim Zitzer and his spouse Warren Benner; cherished grandmother of Hale, Tucker, Sam and Nick Bullen; dear sister of Barbara Quinn, James Diggs and his wife Betsy and Reese Diggs and his wife Joyce; & caring aunt of 9 nieces and nephews.
Services are entrusted to Ambrose Funeral Home & are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Sue's name to the Christian Witness Ministry of the Catholic Community at Relay; 5025 Cedar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020